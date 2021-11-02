Woodpeckers to Host Inaugural 'Fayetteville Holiday Lights' Event

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers will host 'Fayetteville Holiday Lights' for two weekends this December at Segra Stadium in the heart of downtown. Fayetteville Holiday Lights, presented by AEVEX Aerospace, will take place December 9th - 12th and December 16th - 19th from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m each night.

The inaugural event will include tens of thousands of holiday lights with plenty of displays around the ballpark, including in the concourse and walk-through lights on the warning track of the field. Each night will bring a different theme, including fireworks, Christmas-themed characters, a Thirsty Thursday, and more. Patrons can get their picture taken with Santa at the event each night.

Fayetteville Holiday Lights will not only give back joy to families for the holiday season but also to the community as well. Community members and organizations can participate in "Trees for Charity." Businesses around Fayetteville can purchase a tree for $200, which will include a five-foot live tree and tree stand. Organizations will partner with a local 501(c)(3) non-profit of their choice to decorate the tree. Throughout the eight days of the event, spectators will vote on the best decorated tree. Cash prizes will be awarded to the three non-profits with the most votes, courtesy of the Fayetteville Woodpeckers and the Woodpeckers Foundation. Following the event, the Woodpeckers will donate the trees to families in need over the holiday season.

Tickets for Fayetteville Holiday Lights are available now. Adult tickets are $10 and children tickets (12u) are $8 if you buy in advance. Tickets will go up $2 if purchased on the day of. All current or former military will receive $1 off their ticket with proof of ID at the Truist Box Office. To purchase tickets for Fayetteville Holiday Lights or for more information on the event, visit our website or call the front office at (910) 339-1989.

