Woodchucks Sign Baumann for 4th Season with the Team
May 23, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wausau Woodchucks News Release
Wausau, WI - With one week until the season starts the Woodchucks announce that Wausau area native Jace Baumann is returning to the Woodchucks for his 4th season.
RHP - Jace Baumann | 5'10" | Sr. | - University of Wisconsin - Stout
Jace Baumann returns for his 4th season with the Woodchucks this summer! While at school Jace has been a reliable pitcher in all areas for the Blue Devils, Jace's Junior season made 10 appearances, starting 8 games and throwing two complete games, with a shutout and a save, Jace, pitched 41.2 innings and struck out 25. During his senior season, he posted 49 strikeouts in 59.1 innings pitched.
The Wausau Woodchucks 29th season starts on Monday, May 30th on the road. The team's first home game will be Tuesday, May 31st, 2022. Gates will open at 5:35pm and first pitch is 6:35pm. Ticket packages and group ticket options are currently available for purchase. Single game tickets will go on sale in April.
