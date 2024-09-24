Woodchucks Highlight Economic Contributions to Local Community

September 24, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







Wausau, WI - The Woodchucks drew over 45,000 fans to Athletic Park during the 2024 season, generating a significant economic boost for the Wausau area, contributing over $3.75 million in economic impact.

Approximately 7% of attendees were from out of state, hailing from 30 different states, with most coming from neighboring Minnesota, followed by Illinois. Additionally, over nine percent of Wisconsin fans came from beyond the Wausau Metro area, including fans from north of Highway 8 and towns of rival Northwoods League teams. Out-of-town visitors often spent money at local restaurants and stayed in local hotels, adding to the area's revenue.

The Woodchucks employed a core staff of five full-time employees, along with 22 interns, 75 game-day workers, and several Community Service Officers during the 2024 season. In total, these jobs contributed more than $501,000 in labor income. Many teens from the Wausau area found their first jobs with the Woodchucks, with nine new workers joining the workforce for the first time this season.

A total of 87 college baseball players passed through Wausau to play for the Woodchucks, most coming from outside the region, further enhancing the local economy with their presence and spending.

In addition to bringing in visitors, the Woodchucks supported local businesses by purchasing goods and services from local vendors, including stadium signage, apparel, concessions, and transportation. These partnerships infused the Wausau economy with $507,119 in 2024.

The team also generated more business for local hotels by booking 189 hotel rooms for visiting teams and umpires.

The Woodchucks contributed further by paying $134,031.83 in taxes, rent, and usage fees at the city, local, and state levels in 2024.

With the addition of JBA Clutch Baseball & Softball, the organization expanded its impact by utilizing local fields for practice, partnering with local vendors for gear, and offering approximately 200 young athletes high-level baseball and softball opportunities.

The Woodchucks are excited to continue supporting the local economy in the coming years.

