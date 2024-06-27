#WNBA Vibes Check - #CaitlinClark, #Fever Rising; What's up with #Wings?: Queens of the Court
June 27, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video
With teams between the 15- and 20-game mark of the season, Jordan Robinson and WNBA Legend Sheryl Swoopes discuss the bottom of the WNBA Standings and who could still make a second-half push for the playoffs. If you want to hear the rest of the breakdown of the top half of the W, find Queens of the Court wherever you get your podcasts! https://link.chtbl.com/Queens_YT
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
