#WNBA Vibes Check - #CaitlinClark, #Fever Rising; What's up with #Wings?: Queens of the Court

June 27, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever YouTube Video







With teams between the 15- and 20-game mark of the season, Jordan Robinson and WNBA Legend Sheryl Swoopes discuss the bottom of the WNBA Standings and who could still make a second-half push for the playoffs. If you want to hear the rest of the breakdown of the top half of the W, find Queens of the Court wherever you get your podcasts! https://link.chtbl.com/Queens_YT

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.