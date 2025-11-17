WNBA Rookies Week: Paige Bueckers ROY

Published on November 17, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Your ROY did NOT play around

Paige Bueckers was the only player in the league that was top 10 in points, assists and steals this season!

19.2 PPG | 3.9 RPG | 5.4 APG | 1.6 SPG in Year 1

#WNBARookiesWeek







