WNBA Rookies Week: Paige Bueckers ROY
Published on November 17, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings YouTube Video
Your ROY did NOT play around
Paige Bueckers was the only player in the league that was top 10 in points, assists and steals this season!
19.2 PPG | 3.9 RPG | 5.4 APG | 1.6 SPG in Year 1
#WNBARookiesWeek
