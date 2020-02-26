Winter Warm up Event on March 24

February 26, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Larks News Release





On March 24, the Bismarck Larks and H.A. Thompson & Sons are hosting a free party at the Kirkwood Mall from 6:30-8pm.

Attendees get to meet Minnesota Twins President, Dave St. Peters and see the unveiling of the newly-wrapped Larks truck!

There will be activities and inflatables for the kids as well. Don't miss out on some FUN before the season gets started this summer.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from February 26, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.