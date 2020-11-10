Winston-Salem Dash Announce Disc Golf at Truist Stadium

November 10, 2020 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash have partnered with "Hek Yeh Putter Party" with Innova Discs to host Dash Disc Golf at Truist Stadium November 19-22. "Hek Yeh Putter Party" is a premier disc golf/baseball stadium experience and competition designed for first time and experienced players. Participants have the chance to compete for 18 holes on our 9-hole temporary par 2 course designed in and around the entire stadium, including the playing field. The final hole has players teeing off from deep second base toward home plate into an Innova DISCatcher or basket.

Each night will include 10 raffle prizes, cash prizes for the top 20% of the field, and a Gold Record Trophy for the best score. Tee times are available for groups of six or less with groups teeing off every 10 minutes. Dates and times are listed below. The advance cost is $15 and includes a Dash hat and beverage voucher. The walk-up cost is $20 to participate or $25 to include the Dash hat and beverage voucher. The cost for non-participating attendees is $5. Tee times can be reserved by calling 336-714-6862 or clicking on the dates below:

Thursday, Nov. 19, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 20, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 21, 12 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 22, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Beverages will be available for purchase. No outside food or beverage is permitted. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes as the course will require walking and step navigation (no cleats allowed). Players are permitted to bring their own discs and discs will be available on-site. Additional details, including the CDC and Wake Forest Baptist Health recommended safety protocol that will be followed, are available by calling 336-714-6862.

"Truist Stadium has hosted a wide variety of events, but this is definitely one of the most fun and unique experiences we have ever offered at our facility," said Dash President, C.J. Johnson. "Participants are really going to enjoy the opportunity to safely test their disc-throwing skills throughout our stadium."

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from November 10, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.