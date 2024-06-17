Winnipeg Sea Bears Release Teddy Allen

June 17, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







The Winnipeg Sea Bears announced today that the team has released Teddy Allen from the organization, effective immediately.

"Teddy Allen has been a valued member of our team, and we sincerely appreciate his contributions during his tenure with the Sea Bears. However, after careful consideration and many discussions, it has become evident that there is a misalignment of values and vision of the path forward for the club," said head coach and general manager Mike Taylor.

"The decision to release Teddy Allen was very difficult, however it was made with the best interests of the organization in mind. We remain committed to maintaining a cohesive and forward-thinking team environment that aligns with our core values and objectives. Our organization dedicates itself to upholding high standards of team, integrity, respect and consideration for our community," added team president Jason Smith.

The Winnipeg Sea Bears thank Teddy Allen for his dedication and efforts and wish him the best in his future endeavours.

