Shamier Anderson and Stephan James Named Shooting Stars Ambassadors for 2024 Season

June 17, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Scarborough Shooting Stars News Release







The Scarborough Shooting Stars are proud to welcome actors and producers Shamier Anderson and Stephan James as team ambassadors for the 2024 season.

The Scarborough natives, who both have stars on the Scarborough Walk of Fame, have starred in a number of movies and TV series. James has a Golden Globe nomination to his name and Anderson most recently starred in John Wick 4 alongside fellow Canadian Keanu Reeves. They are the co-founders of The Black Academy, an organization founded to celebrate Black talent through the Legacy Awards on CBC which won a 2024 Canadian Screen Award for Best Live Entertainment Special.

Anderson and James will be familiar faces at Shooting Stars games this season while also assisting the team in promoting community initiatives. Scarborough will be hosting The Black Academy night on Saturday, July 20 when the team takes on the Brampton Honey Badgers. This night will be focused on promoting and supporting The Black Academy, five dollars from every ticket sold will go towards the organization.

Anderson kicked off his ambassadorship during Scarborough's Banner Night on June 1, announcing the Shooting Stars starting line-up after the team unveiled its 2023 Championship Banner. Scarborough defeated Niagara 95-87 to tip-off an exciting season at home.

