Wings Narrow Down Training Camp Roster to 30

November 7, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Philadelphia Wings News Release







Opening weekend concluded November 3rd, Wings GM Paul Day made seven cuts for week two.

Gavin Tygh

Riley Ford

Brandon Hund

Zayden Blake

Steve Dellemonache

Nathan Fehr

Will Smith

The Wings will be bringing thirty players to Ontario for the second week of training camp where they will scrimmage on Sunday against the Calgary Roughnecks.

