Wings Narrow Down Training Camp Roster to 30
November 7, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Philadelphia Wings News Release
Opening weekend concluded November 3rd, Wings GM Paul Day made seven cuts for week two.
Gavin Tygh
Riley Ford
Brandon Hund
Zayden Blake
Steve Dellemonache
Nathan Fehr
Will Smith
The Wings will be bringing thirty players to Ontario for the second week of training camp where they will scrimmage on Sunday against the Calgary Roughnecks.
