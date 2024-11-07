Bandits Announce 2024 Theme Night Schedule

November 7, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







The Buffalo Bandits have announced their theme night schedule for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

The first theme night of the year comes on Dec. 28 when the Bandits return to Banditland for their home opener. The team will raise a banner into the KeyBank Center rafters, for the second straight year, to celebrate their sixth title in franchise history.

Presale for Season Ticket Membership begins on Nov. 18 and single-game tickets will go on sale on Nov. 21.

Here's the full theme night schedule:

- Banner Raising Night: Saturday, Dec. 28 vs. Rochester, 6:30 p.m.

You won't want to miss this one, as we raise the banner for the back-to-back NLL Cup Champions. Expect a pregame ceremony, giveaway and more!

- Native American Heritage Night: Friday, Jan. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Join us as we partner with Seneca Resorts and Casinos to celebrate Native American Heritage and honor the origins of the incredible game of lacrosse.

- Honky Tonk in Banditland: Saturday, Jan. 18 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Country music fans - put on your boots and rejoice! We'll be bringing Banditland energy to the Honky Tonk with fun musical nods and content to embrace the country vibe when the team takes on the Wings.

- Tucker Out Lymphoma Night: Saturday, Feb. 1 vs. Albany, 7:30 p.m.

Our annual opportunity to celebrate the story of Tucker Williams who lost his battle with Burkitt lymphoma in 2014. Tucker was the son of Bandits alumnus and NLL Hall of Famer Shawn Williams. The night will raise funds and awareness for pediatric cancer research. This is always one of the most meaningful and memorable nights to be in Banditland.

- Marvel Superhero Night: Saturday, Feb. 15 vs. San Diego 7:30 p.m.

The NLL is partnering with Marvel for the second year in a row to collaborate on Marvel Superhero theme games for each team. More details to be announced as the date approaches but expect specialty jerseys and fun Marvel-themed activations.

- Hometown Heroes Night: Saturday, March 8 vs. Calgary, 6:30 p.m.

The Bandits will celebrate the heroes in our Buffalo community, including active and retired service members, healthcare workers, police and fire, and more!

- Mental Health Awareness Night: Friday, March 21 vs. Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m.

This night will be dedicated to supporting mental health initiatives and sharing stories to educate and inspire for the betterment of others.

- Wrestling Night: Saturday, March 29 vs. Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.

Woooooooo! Banditland is entering the ring to throw down with the Warriors and fans will be treated to fun wrestling-themed activations.

- Fan Appreciation Night: Saturday, April 12 vs. Halifax, 7:30 p.m.

It's Banditland Appreciation Night! This night's about you, the fans! Expect sweepstakes, giveaways, special offers and more as we show appreciation for the best fans in pro lacrosse.

Check back for more details and offers as the season approaches.

See you soon in the most exciting place in lacrosse!

