Wind Surge to Hold Job Fair on Wednesday 5-7 PM, Club Seeks Candidates for Seasonal Food and Beverage Positions

WICHITA, Kansas -The Wichita Wind Surge 2022 baseball season is on the horizon and the team is looking for additional team members!

A job fair to recruit seasonal food and beverage personnel will be held on Wednesday from 5 to 7 PM at Riverfront Stadium.

The Wind Surge are seeking candidates for the following positions:

Concessions Lead

Concessions Floor Supervisor

Warehouse Coordinator

Suite Attendant

Concessions Attendant

Cook

Bartender

Warehouse Worker

Vending Hawker

Kitchen Utility

Kitchen Lead

Interested applicants can find full position descriptions and an application form at www.windsurge.com. The direct link for application: https://form.jotform.com/SyndeoHRO/Windsurgeapplication2022

Anyone wishing to interview for the above positions should bring a completed application along with a resume to the job fair. Please dress appropriately. Potential employees are subject to a background check and a drug test.

Applicants may enter through the Food and Beverage Department entrance at 300 S Sycamore.

Open positions are for seasonal employment only, who are interested in working Wind Surge home games and any additional stadium events. Training will be provided.

The Wichita Wind Surge are an equal opportunity employer.

The Wind Surge kick off the 2022 season on Friday, April 8th at 7:05 p.m. against the Tulsa Drillers at Riverfront Stadium. Group, season and mini-plan tickets are available now at windsurge.com, with single game tickets going on sale in early March.

