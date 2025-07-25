Will Forge FC Ever Lose Again?

July 25, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC YouTube Video







Mitchell Tierney and Alexandre Gangué-Ruzic dive into Forge's record-breaking unbeaten streak on the the CPL Newsroom presented by Volkswagen! Watch the full discussion on our YouTube channel







Canadian Premier League Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.