Will Forge FC Ever Lose Again?
July 25, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Forge FC YouTube Video
Mitchell Tierney and Alexandre Gangué-Ruzic dive into Forge's record-breaking unbeaten streak on the the CPL Newsroom presented by Volkswagen! Watch the full discussion on our YouTube channel
Check out the Forge FC Statistics
Canadian Premier League Stories from July 25, 2025
