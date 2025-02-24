Wild Things to Hold Host Family Info Event March 6

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things will host a question and answer and informational event for prospective and current host families Thursday, March 6 at 6 p.m. at Wild Things Park. Families with interest in joining the host family program or families that may have questions and want to learn what the program is all about are invited to attend.

Interested families must RSVP to Vice President of Baseball Operations Kyle Dawson by email at kdawson@washingtonwildthings.com. Light refreshments will be served at the event, which will be held in the Wild Things' clubhouse.

The Wild Things are still seeking host families for the 2025 season. Host families invite a [player or member of the team into their home for the season (late April through early September). Each family provides a player with a stable, clean and healthy environment to live in while in southwestern Pennsylvania. Host families are asked to supply a private bedroom, access to bath facilities and laundry accessibility. The team's front office helps in matching players or members of the team with families.

Host families help to offset the cost of housing players during the season but are much more than that to the Wild Things' family. Host families receive tickets for the entire year, along with an end-of-season ceremony on field, an invitation to the team's preseason Meet the Team event and more benefits. A good home environment can help contribute to better on-field performance of the player and influence the remainder of their playing careers, with the added benefit that connections between host families and those who share their home can last a lifetime.

Over the years in Washington, host families have ranged from the empty nester to the budding family, with tremendous experiences included for families with kids in the house that, for the duration of the season, have a role model and pro baseball player in the home.

"Host families are truly a huge part of the Wild Things family, and we would be set back in a big way without their efforts, commitment and generosity," said Dawson. "Having families, whether it's the empty nester or a growing family, that invite our team's players or staff into their homes, is something essential to the existence of any independent baseball team. The relationships you have the opportunity to build can last a lifetime and we try to make things as easy as possible for our great host families."

Dawson continued, "I'd encourage families that are interested or even those that just want to learn more about the program to attend this event. It's an intimate, open and honest setting and we're happy to share experiences and information with everyone."

Some of our current families will be in attendance to share their experiences and the organization will share info and answer questions as well.

