Wild Things Sign RHP Joelvis Del Rosario, Former Pirates and A's Farmhand

December 23, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have signed another bullpen arm, as the team has announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Joelvis Del Rosario, a 23-year-old native of the Dominican Republic, who last played for the A's organization.

Del Rosario made just two appearances and logged four innings for the ACL Athletics (Rookie Ball) this past summer. In four innings, he fanned five, didn't walk a batter and allowed just two hits in scoreless work. He pitched in 19 games (14 starts) for Lansing (A+, OAK) and in five games (four starts) for Midland (AA, OAK) in 2023. That season in totality, he was 5-10 with a 5.37 ERA in the 24 appearances (18 starts). He logged a career-high 104 innings and struck out 85 to 37 walks, good for a 2.30 K:BB ratio. He posted a 4.82 ERA for Lansing in 80.1 innings with 69 of his strikeouts coming with the Lugnuts.

The 2023 season was his first in the Oakland system after he spent 2018-2022 in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. He was 7-4 with a 3.86 ERA in 20 games (19 starts) and 93 innings with Bradenton (A, PIT) in 2022. He fanned 76 to 25 walks that season with the Marauders, which was his first season above the rookie-ball level for the Pirates. He pitched in the complex league in 2021 and was 4-2 with a 3.26 ERA in 12 games (seven starts). He had a save in 38.2 innings and struck out 52 to 10 walks. Del Rosario spent 2018 and 2019 in the Dominican Summer League and combined to go 1-2 in 19 games (11 starts) to begin his pro career. He pitched 61.1 innings in the DOSL and struck out 47 to 22 walks with 52 hits allowed.

Del Rosario and Jommer Hernandez, Washington's newly signed catcher, played together in the Dominican Summer League in 2018 with the Pirates organization. Del Rosario did move into the top 30 prospects list for the A's when Pittsburgh native Mason Miller graduated from the prospect list prior to the 2024 season.

