Wild Things' Lefty Kenny Pierson Returning on Option

WASHINGTON, Pa. - After having his exercise optioned for the 2023 season, left-handed pitcher Kenny Pierson is set for a return to Washington for what would be his second season with the Wild Things. The Notre Dame College alumnus appeared in 37 games during the 2022 season for the club and logged 46.1 innings.

Pierson recorded two saves and was 2-3 with a 3.30 ERA in that work. He struck out 44 batters to just 11 walks. The season was off his first taste of pro ball with the Southern Illinois Miners in 2021, where he pitched in 13 games and had a 4.63 ERA in 11.2 innings.

The southpaw also appeared in 23 games for the Houston Apollos in 2021, accumulating 21.2 innings of work with one start. That work came off two seasons in the Pecos league.

At Notre Dame (OH), he was 13-14 with a 4.28 ERA in four seasons. Over 52 games (27 starts), he logged 201.2 innings and only walked 45 batters to 124 strikeouts.

Pierson was signed May 11 last year, just days prior to the start of the season and now will play on his option this season from his 2022 deal.

