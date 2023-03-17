Wild Things Announce 2023 Promo Schedule

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have announced the organization's 2023 promotional schedule. The 2023 season is the 21st in the Frontier League for the club and, as usual, the team has plenty of tap including theme nights, giveaways, charitable endeavors and programs that appeal to families, kids, seniors and young adults. Plus, the team will have its usual daily promotions and more.

Individual game tickets will go on sale Monday, April 3 at 10 a.m. Single-game tickets are $15, with a daily discount for kids 12 years of age and younger, fans 50 years of age or older and military, at $10. Group packages start at $10 a seat as well.

Game times remain the same as the 2022 season: 7:05 p.m. for Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday home dates, 6:05 p.m. for Wednesday home games and 5:35 p.m. on Sundays. The Wild Things Park gates open an hour and five minutes before each scheduled first pitch.

"Our team has worked really hard the past few months on this massive promotional schedule. Every year we look to raise the bar, introduce new theme nights and bring our fans the best giveaways in baseball," said president and general manager Tony Buccilli. "Nights at the ballpark will be full of energy and entertainment, and soon enough the stands will be full of fans from across the Tri-State."

Things get underway with Opening Night presented by Webber Advisors Tuesday, May 16. The season kicks off with a bang as the Wild Things host the New York Boulders in what is scheduled as the fourth game of the season after the team starts in Evansville. May 16 is also Stroke Awareness Night presented by Neuroaxis Rehabilitation Services.

Wednesdays will highlight the Senior Slugger Program, presented by AARP Pennsylvania, which provides a free ticket to fans 50 years of age and older. The program was announced March 13. More information and a registration link for the program are available here.

Thursdays will see the return of Thirsty Thursday and the birth of the new Coors Light Brew Crew, presented by the Molson Coors Beverage Company. That program will provide a free ticket to fans aged 21-30. Thursdays will also feature $1 Coors Light drafts at the Beer Wagon in right field, specialty cocktails and drinks at the Deep Eddy Cocktail Bar located adjacent to the Beer Wagon, and special themes. All fans can take advantage of the dollar drafts and specialty drinks, not just those signed up as part of the Coors Light Brew Crew.

May 18 vs New York Boulders - Brew Crew Kickoff

May 25 vs Florence Y'alls - TikTok & Meme Night

June 15 vs Ottawa Titans - Summer St. Paddy's

July 6 vs Windy City ThunderBolts - Kickin' It Country presented by Twisted Tea

July 20 vs Trois-Rivières Aigles - 90s Night

July 27 vs New Jersey Jackals - Y2K presented by UNation Pittsburgh

August 17 vs Gateway Grizzlies - Augtoberfest presented by Mike's Beer Bar

August 31 vs Joliet Slammers - Single and Mingle

Fans can register for the Coors Light Brew Crew and find more info.

Fridays will feature post-game fireworks with individual shows presented by North Franklin Township, Range Resources, Universal Windows Direct, Clipper Magazine & Local Flavor, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh, Coen Markets and Twisted Tea.

At every Saturday home, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a giveaway.

May 27 vs Tri-City ValleyCats - Bucket Hat presented by Kuhn's Flooring, Sanding and Finishing

June 3 vs Lake Erie Crushers - Salute to Service flag presented by GI Plumbing

June 17 vs Empire State Greys - Jimmy Buffett Night presented by Tucker Arensberg, Jimmy Buffett Straw Hat

July 1 vs Schaumburg Boomers - BBQ Apron presented by Berk's Foods

July 8 vs Sussex County Miners - Dingers Only Talking Bobblehead presented by Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration

July 29 vs Joliet Slammers - Chris Sidick Canon-Mac Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Key Bank

August 5 vs Gateway Grizzlies - Jersey Rally Towel presented by McClelland's Contracting and Roofing

August 19 vs Evansville Otters - Drawstring Backpack presented by St. Clair Health

September 2 vs Windy City ThunderBolts - Coffee Mug presented by Fortify Wealth Management

Sundays will see another year of Kids Eat Free Sundays, with the returning program offering kids 12 and under a free ticket and free kid's meal (hot dog, chips & a drink). On June 18, the first 500 kids in the ballpark receive a superhero cape, courtesy of CHROME FCU. The themes for each Kids Eat Free Sunday are listed below. Information on which characters and appearances will be had is available here. Parents can also use that link to sign their kids up if they haven't registered for the program already or in the past since its announcement last week.

May 28 vs Tri-City ValleyCats - Mascot-A-Palooza

June 4 vs Lake Erie Crushers - Princess & Pirates Night, presented by Coen Markets

June 18 vs Empire State Greys - Superhero Night, presented by CHROME FCU

July 2 vs Schaumburg Boomers - Disney Night

July 9 vs Sussex County Miners - Christmas In July

July 30 vs Joliet Slammers - Star Wars Night

August 6 vs Gateway Grizzlies - Harry Potter Night, presented by PA Cyber

August 20 vs Evansville Otters - Toy & Game Night, presented by Bethel Bakery

September 3 vs Windy City ThunderBolts - Halloween Night, presented by Steel City Ghostbusters

Other theme nights include but are not limited to:

June 3 vs Lake Erie Crushers - Salute to Service Night, presented by Malesic at Realty ONE Group, Scout Night

June 13 - Autism Awareness Night

June 17 - Jimmy Buffett Night with the giveaway mentioned above

July 4 - Fourth of July with post-game fireworks, presented by the Pennsylvania Lottery

July 8 - College Colors Night presented by West Virginia University

July 18 - Super Splash Day - special 11:05 a.m. start time

July 29 - Baseball For All Night

August 5 - City of Giving Night presented by McClelland's Contracting and Roofing, special jersey night with a jersey auction benefitting Beverly's Birthdays

August 19 - Baseball Fights Cancer presented by St. Clair Health

September 2 - Faith & Family Night presented by Fortify Wealth Management

The Wild Things also have select community nights planned, which are listed on the full promo schedule on the website. The full list of promotional nights, themes and giveaways is available.

Group tickets and season-ticket packages are available now by calling the box office at 724-250-9555.

