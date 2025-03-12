Who Were the Biggest Winners from Week 1 in the USL Championship?: USL All Access

On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr offer their perspectives on what we saw play out in Week 1 of the 2025 USL Championship season, including why Loudoun United FC and Lexington SC made the biggest impression of the winning sides, the numbers that defined Louisville City FC's victory at the Charleston Battery, and why New Mexico United fans shouldn't be too downcast at the side's loss against Sacramento Republic FC.

Watts and Kerr are then joined by Lexington SC Head Coach Terry Boss for an in-depth discussion on the approach the club took to overhauling the club's roster for its move to the USL Championship, his coaching pathway through the college and professional ranks, and why it's important not just to win, but do so in a way that will inspire players and fans.

Tune in live to SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) every Tuesday night for new editions of the show.

