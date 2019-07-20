Who Goofed, We've Got to Know

Oops

Sorry to bother you, but we have an update to next week's promotions schedule. Tuesday, July 23, is still Dogs in the Park at Wilson Bark, presented by Haute Dogs Botique and Barkery. However, the G&M Baseball Card giveaway will actually be on Thursday, July 25. We apologize for the confusion.

Dogs in the Park at Wilson Bark will be at Tuesday's game against the Salina Stockade. Bring your pups to Wilson Park for the game! The Admirals will take on the Stockade at 6:35 p.m.

Baseball cards will be given away to the first 300 fans at Thursday's 6:35 p.m. game against San Rafael. Come get your set of cards, featuring your favorite Admirals, including Chevy Clarke, Nick Akins Sr., and Chris Fornaci. Also, you'll get a card redeemable for a free hot dog and medium drink at participating G&M stations in Vallejo and Vacaville. Not only that, Admirals players will be signing autographs from 5:30-6 p.m. before the game.

Homestand continues

The Admirals five-game homestand continues this afternoon when they take on the Salina Stockade at Wilson Park. Please note the 1:05 p.m. game time - when the Admirals face the Stockade on a Saturday, it is an afternoon game. Come out and spend part of your Saturday with us!

For ticket information, go to vallejoadmirals.com or call 707-641-1111.

