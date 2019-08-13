Admirals Heading into the Stretch

It's a pennant race!

The hottest team in baseball is your Vallejo Admirals! The Admirals have recorded a pair of five-game winning streaks in the past couple of weeks, at one point winning 14 out of 16 games!

As a result, the last two weeks of the season have huge playoff implications! The Admirals have clinched a playoff berth but they have their eyes on second place, which gets an extra day off before the playoffs start. Right now, they're one game out of second with 10 games to go.

Make your plans to come out to Wilson Park in the final two weeks of the regular season. The excitement starts tonight when Vallejo hosts Salina at 6:35 p.m. The first place Sonoma Stompers are in on Thursday, also at 6:35. Salina returns on Saturday afternoon for a 1:05 p.m. game.

Get your tickets at vallejoadmirals.com or call 707-341-1111. Don't miss out!

Special events at Wilson

We've got lots of special events on the calendar for the last two weeks of the season. Tonight is the Benicia Wolfpack fund-raiser! Thursday we'll be holding the Home Run Derby and Saturday afternoon is our annual Cal Maritime Day!

Pennant race baseball and special events! That's the ticket for your best entertainment value! Game on!

