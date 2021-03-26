Vallejo Admirals Will Not Take the Field in 2021

To our community and fans of the Vallejo Admirals: It is with great disappointment, that the Vallejo Admirals will not have a 2021 season due to the uncertain infrastructure surrounding COVID. While this is a difficult decision, our top priorities remain in the safety of our fans, players, and staff.

Although there have been medical developments at the local, state, and federal levels, we feel that it would be premature and shortsighted to attempt Admirals baseball in the capacity in which we present it. Many efforts were taken, however, league-wide the Pacific Association has chosen to restructure in 2021 to allow those teams in approved counties the opportunity to play should they be able to.

"As much as we would love to open our gates should Solano County get to the orange tier (allowing 20% fans)or beyond," General Manager Heather Luna explains. "the endless hypothetical planning just cannot be thrown together last minute."

While Vallejo Admirals Pro Baseball will not be seen at Wilson Park in 2021, we are gearing up to be fully prepared for the 2022 season. Instead, the task ahead will include an immense amount of planning for next season. We will continue to utilize this time in creating a better experience for all visitors of our historic ballfield. While we will pause our activity on social media, please make sure you look for newsletters and updates via our Facebook and Instagram accounts (@vallejoadmirals) towards the end of 2021.

"We want our fans to know that we are not going anywhere and trust that we are planning to show Vallejo a Wilson Park update it deserves," Luna stated, "thank you for your ongoing support allowing us to put together the best summer experience at the ballpark yet in 2022." Be well, stay safe, and go Admirals!

The 2021 regular season was anticipated to begin at the end of May and run through playoffs in early September. This is now the second time the PA has had to cancel a regular season due to the coronavirus. The Vallejo Admirals are the longest standing member of the Pacific Association which is an independent minor league and has had both former and future major league players among its ranks. It is currently made up of the Admirals (an original franchise), the Sonoma Stompers and the Napa Silveradoes.

