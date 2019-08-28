Playoff Game Tonight

The playoffs are here! The playoffs are here! The playoffs are here!

Your Vallejo Admirals open the 2019 Pacific Association playoffs tonight at Wilson Park against Napa. The Admirals are making their third consecutive appearance in the playoffs, having won the Pacific Association championship in 2017.

Come out to Wilson Park tonight as Vallejo hosts the Silverados at 6:35 p.m. The winner plays at San Rafael on Thursday with the winner of that game advancing to a best-of-three series with regular season champion Sonoma beginning on Friday. The Pacific Association is using a new playoff format this year.

Tonight's game will be broadcast on KZCT 89.5 FM in Vallejo as well as over the internet at vallejoadmirals.com. For more information, call 707-641-1111.

Team photo giveaway

Come out early and get a 2019 Vallejo Admirals team photo presented by G&M Oil. We have a limited number of these to hand out to fans as they arrive at the park. Show your Admirals spirit!

Admirals lead the way!

The Vallejo Admirals are all over the 2019 Pacific Association leader board! Nick Akins Sr. was once again the league's home run king, hitting 21. He is the second person to lead the league twice and the first man to hit 20 home runs in back-to-back seasons. Congratulations, Nick!

Carl Brice came on in relief in the season finale and struck out 10 in 4 1/3 innings to take the Pacific Association strikeout title. Brice finished with 100 on the year. All hail, King Carl!

Former Admiral Dakota Freese finished tied for the league-lead in wins with seven and led the league with a 2.91 ERA. Congratulations, Dakota!

