When Danbury Law Meets Danbury Ice

As an integral part of Danbury's legal scene since 1995, our firm, Chipman Mazzucco Emerson LLC knows how important it is to actively support the local community.

Today, we are delighted to announce that we have become official sponsors of the Danbury Hat Tricks, the new FHL hockey Team at the Danbury Ice Arena.

Our founding partner, Richard S. Land, shared in our enthusiasm, "We proudly welcome the Hat Tricks to Danbury and are excited to help bring back hockey fever! This will be great fun for the entire community".

"We are honored to have Chipman Mazzucco Emerson as part of our team," added Herm Sorcher, Managing Partner of the Danbury Ice Area. "We're looking forward to a great season and can't wait to see their people in the stands cheering on the Hat Tricks."

We are eagerly anticipating puck drop on October 25th and wish the Hat Tricks an extraordinarily successful inaugural season.

At Chipman Mazzucco Emerson, we are committed to finding solutions that fit the unique needs of each business and individual client. For companies, we handle all aspects of business, litigation and commercial real estate. For individuals, we offer guidance on elder law, estate planning, and probate. With a broad range of business and personal services, our legal team can find the solution that works for you.

For more information about Chipman Mazzucco Emerson LLC, visit our website at danburylaw.com.

The Danbury Hat Tricks drop the puck in October of 2019 at the Danbury Ice Arena. Season tickets are currently on-sale at $290 which includes complimentary parking and a food credit for your first hot dog & beverage. To secure your seats contact Herm Sorcherat hsorcher@danburyice.com.

For further information on the team, check out www.danburyhattricks.com or call the team office at 203-794-1704.

