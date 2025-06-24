What Happened in May - and What Happens Next.

June 24, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

June: Resilient. Ruthless. Rising.

A tough start at home. A response out west. A run that brought momentum back to the city.

We went 3-1-0 this month - and every match had something to say.

June 7 - Battle of Ontario.

Not the result we wanted at York Lions - but we reset, we regrouped, we responded.

June 11 - Vancouver under the lights.

Emma Regan opens her account. Kaylee Hunter adds one. Nikayla Small seals it. Three points on the road.

June 14 - Calgary away.

Nikayla Small at the double. Another three points. Back-to-back road wins.

June 21 - Halifax at home. Pride Day.

The crowd shows up. Kaylee Hunter delivers a brace. Esther Okoronkwo adds the third. Three more points at York Lions Stadium.

We're not just building a team - we're building a movement. And Toronto's leading the way.

Fan Favourites of the Month: June Edition

The mic's back in your hands.

You showed up big in May - now it's time to run it back.

Two categories. Your vote decides.

Player of the Month - Who set the tone? Who stepped up when it mattered most?

Goal of the Month - The one that had you shouting, jumping, losing your mind (wherever you were).

