What Happened in May - and What Happens Next.

June: Resilient. Ruthless. Rising.
A tough start at home. A response out west. A run that brought momentum back to the city.
We went 3-1-0 this month - and every match had something to say.
June 7 - Battle of Ontario.
Not the result we wanted at York Lions - but we reset, we regrouped, we responded.
June 11 - Vancouver under the lights.
Emma Regan opens her account. Kaylee Hunter adds one. Nikayla Small seals it. Three points on the road.
June 14 - Calgary away.
Nikayla Small at the double. Another three points. Back-to-back road wins.
June 21 - Halifax at home. Pride Day.
The crowd shows up. Kaylee Hunter delivers a brace. Esther Okoronkwo adds the third. Three more points at York Lions Stadium.
We're not just building a team - we're building a movement. And Toronto's leading the way.
Fan Favourites of the Month: June Edition
The mic's back in your hands.
You showed up big in May - now it's time to run it back.
Two categories. Your vote decides.
Player of the Month - Who set the tone? Who stepped up when it mattered most?
Goal of the Month - The one that had you shouting, jumping, losing your mind (wherever you were).
Your votes shape how we celebrate - the players, the plays, the moments that defined June.
