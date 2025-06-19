Shaina Ashouri Departs AFC Toronto

June 19, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

AFC Toronto News Release







AFC Toronto can confirm that Shaina Ashouri has departed the club by mutual consent.

The 28-year-old forward joined ahead of the 2025 season and made nine appearances, starting each match.

Shaina leaves to pursue new opportunities abroad. "Shaina has been a key contributor to the launch of AFC Toronto and the Northern Super League," said Sporting Director Billy Wilson. "She's been a consistent presence in our starting lineup and a valued member of the squad. While we're sad to see her go, some things are bigger than football - we fully respect her decision to be closer to her support network and wish her nothing but success."

Everyone at AFC Toronto would like to thank Shaina for her professionalism and contributions during her time at the club. We wish her all the best in the next chapter of her career.







