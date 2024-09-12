Sports stats



Atletico Ottawa

What a Season Atlético Ottawa Are Having So Far: #CanPL

September 12, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Atletico Ottawa YouTube Video


Will we see them pick up silverware this season? -- : OneSoccer
Check out the Atletico Ottawa Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...

Canadian Premier League Stories from September 12, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Atletico Ottawa Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central