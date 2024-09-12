Preview: Atlético Ottawa at Cavalry FC September 15

September 12, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa remains four points off the summit of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) table with six matches remaining in the regular season. Last weekend, a hard-fought point away to Valour FC in Winnipeg saw Rubén del Campo take the lead in the Golden Boot race, as Ollie Bassett equalled the record for appearances in Atlético's famous red and white. This Sunday, Ottawa travels to 4th placed Cavalry FC in the final game of Matchday 23 (KO 5pm ET, live on OneSoccer).

Here's everything you need to know before Sunday's clash in Calgary.

Atlético Ottawa sits in second place in the Canadian Premier League (CPL) table after 22 matches in the 2024 season (10-7-5), trailing Forge FC by four points.

Last time out in the CPL, Atlético drew away to Valour FC (1-1).

Goal(s): Rubén del Campo

Last time out in the CPL, Calgary FC (4th place, 8-10-4) fell to a narrow defeat against Forge FC (2-1).

Star midfielder Ollie Bassett will become the player with the most appearances in club history (87 appearances - all competitions) on Sunday should he feature against Cavalry FC.

Bassett equalled former defender Miguel Acosta's 86 appearances (all comps) tally against Valour last Monday.

Bassett is also the club's record goal scorer (25 goals) and assists provider (11).

Rubén del Campo's goal on Monday took the striker to the front of the Golden Boot Race as he became the first player to reach double digits this season (10 goals).

Should Del Campo score against Cavalry FC he will become the Atlético player with the most goals in a single season.

The 24-year-old is tied with Ollie Bassett (12 goals - 2023).

Atlético and Calgary have faced each other three times this season, with two stalemates and a win in favour of the Albertan side (0-2-1).

A clash at TD Place early in the season ended in a 1-1 draw, with the visitors finding a late equalizer through a Kris Twardek own-goal after Amer Didić gave Atleti the lead.

Ottawa's first trip to Calgary also ended 1-1, as Alberto Zapater's header cancelled out Tobias Warchewski's 2nd-minute strike.

The latest match-up, at TD Place, saw Ottawa sunk by an Ali Musse double despite Sam Salter's late leveller (2-1).

Record head-to-head (all-time): 8W-3D-4L; 23 goals scored, 15 goals conceded.

2024 CPL PLAYOFF PICTURE: At a glance...

League leaders Forge FC (41 points) will qualify for the post-season with a win away to Halifax Wanderers (8th) on Saturday.

Atlético Ottawa sits in second place, facing fourth-placed Cavalry FC this weekend.

York United (3rd) hosts Valour FC (7th) on Friday night.

Ottawa (37 pts), York (35 pts) and Cavalry (34 pts) are all within three points of each other.

Vancouver FC (26 pts) currently occupies the final playoff spot, three points ahead of sixth-placed Pacific FC.

