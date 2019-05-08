Wharton Trio Headed to Generals

With the 2019 Texas Collegiate League season just three weeks away, the Victoria Generals are filling up their roster with additional players announced this week. Three of Wharton Junior College's top players will play Summer ball for the Generals as they take the field on May 29th. Infielder Brandon Broughton, Outfielder Caleb Maly and Utility Deryk Serbantez will all suit up for the Generals as they open their 11th season in the Texas Collegiate League.

Brandon Broughton, a freshman from Corpus Christi, TX, is in his first season at Wharton. Broughton has appeared in 32 games, hitting .305 with 29 hits, six doubles, eight home runs, 26 RBI's and 17 walks. Broughton will be familiar with Riverside Stadium having played for Calallen in high school and competing against Victoria East and West in the previous three season. Broughton was ranked in the Top 10 at third base according to Perfect Game in 2018.

Caleb Maly, a sophomore from Pearland, TX, will play outfield for the Generals after completing his second season with Wharton. Maly is currently hitting .397 with 56 hits, nine doubles, one triple, one home run, 18 RBI's, 35 walks and an on-base percentage of .517 for the season. Maly's .397 batting average and .517 on-base percentage are both tops on the team.

Deryk Serbantez, a sophomore from Lake Jackson, TX, will primarily pitch for the Generals with occasional starts as a utility player. Serbantez has appeared in 48 games for Wharton hitting .325 with 50 hits, 12 doubles, one triple, five home runs, 29 runs, 29 RBI's and 27 walks. As a right-handed pitcher, Serbantez has appeared in 13 games, 40.1 innings with 47 strike outs while compiling a record of 3-2 with a pair of saves.

The Victoria Generals will play 56 games with 28 of the games being played here in Victoria at Riverside Stadium. The Generals will begin the 2019 at home on May 29th as they take on the Acadiana Cane Cutters. Opening Night will be a Free Ticket Night presented by the University of Houston-Victoria. The 2019 schedule can be found on the Generals website at www.victoriagenerals.com. Follow the Generals on Facebook and Twitter for further updates on the upcoming season. Fans can buy season tickets and merchandise at the team store located at 1307-H East Airline Road, or by calling 361-485-9522.

