We'Ve Got a BLOCCCKK PUNT!!
Published on April 25, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Orlando Storm YouTube Video
Chaos ensues in Orlando.
Konner Fox logs the league's first block of the season, giving Orlando the ball on the 1-yard line.
#ufl #football
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