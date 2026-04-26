UFL Orlando Storm

We'Ve Got a BLOCCCKK PUNT!!

Published on April 25, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Orlando Storm YouTube Video


Chaos ensues in Orlando.

Konner Fox logs the league's first block of the season, giving Orlando the ball on the 1-yard line.

#ufl #football

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United Football League Stories from April 25, 2026


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