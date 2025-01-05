Westchester Soccer Club Announces First Three International Signings for Inaugural Season in USL League One

January 5, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Mount Vernon, NY - Westchester Soccer Club today announced their first three international signees for their inaugural season in USL League One, Dutch natives Daniel Bouman, Dean Diego Guezen and Koen Blommestijn. The three join a growing core of young, established veterans as WSC readies to officially open their first season on March 8 in Greenville, SC against Greenville Triumph SC with their home opener at The Stadium at Memorial Park against Rhode Island SC on April 27. All three contracts are subject to approval by the league and federation.

'We continue to look for young, athletic professionals who will be able to play at the highest level in the system we are building, and these three...Daniel, Dean and Koen...are great fits for our plan,' said Simon Baines, Sporting Director of WSC. "Their knowledge of the game and their level of professionalism will complement the players with USL experience we have already signed, and should fit well in what is quickly becoming a very talented roster."

The three internationals include:

Central midfielder and former Australian youth international Daniel Bouman (Blaricum, The Netherlands), who brings significant experience from his time in Australia's highest division, the A-league, as well as time spent in second league Greece and Australia's NSW, where his club was crowned champions. Most notably, the FC Groningen youth product was a mainstay with Australia's U23 side, registering 8 caps and 2 goals. Bouman holds both Australian and Dutch citizenship.

Midfielder Dean Diego Guezen (Amsterdam, The Netherlands) has logged professional seasons with Polish I liga club Zagłębie Sosnowiec, PEC Zwolle and TOP Oss and will be making his North American debut with Westchester SC. The 26 year old played in the youth departments of AFC, Ajax, ASV De Dijk and IVV before returning to AFC and subsequently moving to Feyenoord before beginning his professional career in 2020.

Striker Koen Blommestijn (Amstelveen, The Netherlands) Koen Blommestijn played in the youth teams of Legmeervogels, SV Argon, ASC Waterwijk and FC Almere before joining the amateur division of AFC Ajax in July 2019. He made his professional debut in February 2022 for FC Volendam, and has played professionally for Telstar, Quick Boys, and again last season for FC Volendam.

These are the newest additions to a roster that already include a strong group of Americans with USL experience, including: wing back Kemar Lawrence, fullback Samory Powder, midfielder Conor McGlynn and defender Stephen Payne.

The club will be announcing several more signings in the coming weeks, as they ready for their initial season this coming April. The full schedule is at https://www.westchestersc.com/

