West Virginia Wins Big against Mahoning Valley

June 8, 2021 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - West Virginia Black Bears News Release







GRANVILLE, W. Va. - On a humid Tuesday evening at Monongalia County Ballpark, the West Virginia Black Bears defeated the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, 10-3. New roster additions with familiar faces provided West Virginia the spark of life it needed to dominate Mahoning Valley through eight and a half innings.

The Black Bears went straight to work in the bottom of the first inning when 1B Tucker Mitchell and CF Garrett Spain hit singles that put two Black Bears on base. After the walk of LF Ryan McCoy loaded the bases with one out, C Paul McIntosh hit a double that plated Mitchell and Spain. With two outs, 3B Freylin Minyety hit another double to bring home the remaining runners. The Black Bears received their last out in the following play but ended the first inning with a 4-0 lead.

Starting pitcher Mitch Bratt held the Scrappers scoreless through the second inning. After the Scrappers scored two runs in the third, the Black Bears stepped up and added two more runs to their lead. In his second at-bat, McIntosh hit a single to left field before advancing to second when DH Grant Hussey walked to first. McIntosh scored his second run of the night on a ground out by 2B Elijha Hammill. Up 5-2, SS Jeron Williams continued the hitting streak and brought Minyety home. With the additional run brought in by McIntosh in his third at-bat - his third RBI of the evening - the Black Bears ended the fourth inning with a five-run lead.

Though the Scrappers scored once more in the top of the seventh inning, West Virginia added three insurance runs in the seventh and eighth innings to defeat Mahoning Valley, 10-3.

Bratt led the defensive efforts for the Black Bears and held the Scrappers scoreless for 4-of-5 innings pitched. Over the course of the evening, Bratt threw eight strikeouts, allowing only two runs on five hits. The Ontario, Canada, native added to his season total of twenty strikeouts through 12 innings pitched and took the win (1-1).

Returning to the Mon, former West Virginia University catcher, Paul McIntosh charged the offense with the most electric debut of the season. McIntosh went 4-for-5 with 2 runs, 3 RBIs and 2 doubles, while making multiple plays at the plate to keep the Scrappers off the board.

With tonight's win, the Black Bears are now on a five-game winning streak, moving to 5-3-3 in the MLB Draft League. The Black Bears look to keep their streak alive against the Scrappers on Wednesday, with the series finale on Thursday evening. First pitch for the last two games is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. For more information, visit www.WestVirginiaBlackBears.com.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.