West Coast Conference Signs Multiyear Agreement with Las Vegas Ballpark® to Host WCC Baseball Tournament

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - The West Coast Conference announced that the WCC Baseball Tournament will be hosted in Las Vegas starting in 2023. The WCC has signed a multiyear agreement with Las Vegas Ballpark® to host the annual conference tournament through 2026. The 2023 WCC Baseball Tournament will take place from May 24-27.

"We're very excited to begin this partnership and have Las Vegas Ballpark host the next four WCC Baseball Tournaments," said WCC Interim Commissioner Connie Hurlbut. "The WCC is committed to elevating the student-athlete experience and we're excited to host our tournament at one of the premiere ballparks in the country. We look forward to returning to Las Vegas for another Conference championship event. Las Vegas has been a wonderful host city for the WCC."

"We are thrilled to welcome and host the WCC baseball tournament at Las Vegas Ballpark this spring," stated Don Logan, President and COO, Las Vegas Aviators. "Las Vegas is quickly becoming the gathering spot for sports. We hope to build on the momentum and fanfare of the WCC men's basketball tournament currently underway in Las Vegas and can't think of a better spot than the Ballpark for the WCC baseball tournament to take place. It's going to be a great event and addition to Las Vegas."

The West Coast Conference was formed in 1952 and has evolved and grown to become a nationally recognized and competitive force in Division I intercollegiate athletics with 15 conference-sponsored sports. The WCC is characterized by the stability of its membership and its unique emphasis on combining excellence in athletics with excellence in academics. For more information, visit WCCsports.com and follow the West Coast Conference on Twitter @WCCsports.

