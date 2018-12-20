West Central Minnesota Baseball Hall of Fame Announces the Class of 2019 Inductees

December 20, 2018 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release





The Kandiyohi County Historical Society is proud to announce the Class of 2019 inductees into the West Central Minnesota Hall of Fame. This year's inductees include:

Robert Donner (Clara City, MN) Robert Donner was born and raised in Clara City, MN. He began his baseball career in 1941at Clara City High School. He played there until he graduated in 1943. Donner played for the town baseball from 1943-1958. In 1944, Donner tried out for and played for the Minneapolis Millers. After playing baseball, Donner continued to be involved by being a town team baseball umpire from 1958-1965.

Ellsworth "Elsie" Klemmetson (1931-2010) Ellsworth "Elsie" Klemmetson was born March 24, 1931 in McIntosh. He graduated from Willmar High School in 1949. Elsie dedicated over 55 years of coaching to youth baseball programs for Willmar Recreation, VFW and the Willmar Community College. He was awarded the Sportsman of the Year Award in 2005. He retired from coaching in 2009.

C. Howard "Howie" Peterson (Willmar, MN) C. Howard Peterson was born and raised in Willmar. His baseball career started in high school from 1937-1939. Peterson played for various town teams which included Willmar, Kerkhoven and Benson from 1934-1954. He played one year at the University of Minnesota in 1944. Peterson played in 1945 for the U.S. Navy team.

Brad Skoglund (Paynesville, MN) Brad Skoglund grew up in Willmar. He played high school baseball from 1977-1978 and at Willmar Community College from 1979-1980. He continued his college career at Southwest State University in Marshall from 1981-1982. In 1982, he was named team MVP. He played for the Willmar Rails from 1977-1982, 1984-1986. Skoglund played for the Paynesville Pirates from 1993-1995. Skoglund coached the Paynesville High School team for 32 years and coached youth baseball for over 35 years. In 2017, Skoglund was inducted into the Minnesota State High School Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame. Skoglund won the Dick Siebert Award in 2012.

The West Central Minnesota Hall of Fame Class of 2019 induction event will be held in early 2019. For more information regarding the induction event, or the West Central Hall of Fame, please contact Jill Wohnoutka with the Kandiyohi County Historical Society at (320) 235-1881 or kandhist@msn.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from December 20, 2018

West Central Minnesota Baseball Hall of Fame Announces the Class of 2019 Inductees - Willmar Stingers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.