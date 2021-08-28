Welcome to Cuda Country: John "Jack" Thomas McCarthy

San Jose, CA - San Jose Barracuda Prospect Development Coach John McCarthy and his wife, Erin, announced the birth of their first child, John "Jack" Thomas McCarthy. Born on Aug. 26 at 12:04 p.m.

Jack, a skilled center-man that possesses excellent leadership qualities, weighed in at 7 lbs. 15 oz and 19.3 inches long. Jack is eligible for the NHL draft in 2039.

