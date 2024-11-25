Weekend Preview vs Maine

November 25, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The New Jersey Titans will look to claim a stake of first place in the division when they host the Maine Nordiques this weekend, trailing first place Maine by 4 points in the standings. The teams previously met in Lewiston in the second weekend of the season, where the Titans came home with one point after a pair of losses, including one in overtime.

The Nordiques are currently in 1st place in the division with a record of 13-7-3. Led up front by Zion Green with 27 points the Nordiques also feature former Titan Ethan Wongus, who was traded to Maine over the summer and trails Green by only a point with 26. Carter Richardson and Matthew DellaRosso continue to split time in the Nordique's crease, where both goaltenders have recorded a shutout so far in the season.

New Jersey has faced the Philadelphia Rebels in their previous 4 games, going 2-1-1 in that span. With a record of 11-10-2, they are in fourth place in the division and 4 points behind Maine. Jack Hillier remains the teams leading scorer with 11 goals and 28 assists. Charlie Mistretta started both games for the Titans, stopping 63 of 68 shots.

The action begins Friday night with a 7:30pm faceoff, followed by a 7:00pm faceoff Saturday. Fans can purchase tickets in advance by visiting NJTitansNAHL.com/tickets

