Weekend Preview Oct 18-19

October 15, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minot Minotauros News Release







Following a raucous home-opening weekend inside Maysa Arena that saw the Tauros split the weekend series with the St. Cloud Norsemen, the Tauros hit the road again to Mason City to take on the North Iowa Bulls.

Last year the Tauros found lots of success against the Bulls going a perfect 8-0 against them in the season series en route to the Tauros' first-place divisional finish.

Despite struggles from the Bulls last season that resulted in a last-place Central Division finish, this year could prove to be different as North Iowa hovers at the .500 mark at 4-4 through eight games played this season. The four wins this season already eclipses over a third of their total wins last year.

Leading the charge for the Bulls is second-year returning forward Jack Seaverson as he has totaled nine points with two goals and 7 assists. The Chaska Minnesota native had his best night on Day 1 of the NAHL Showcase against the Janesville Jets where he notched four points on a goal and three assists.

Also having a substantial impact for the Bulls is Cole Wiran as he serves as the current goal leader for North Iowa netting four goals along with four assists through his eight games played.

In net, it has been a combination of Kyle Ozgun and Jack Hishorn both playing four games apiece.

Kyle Ozgun leads the group of netminders having a 1.692 goals-against-average, with a 0.952 save percentage along with a 3-1 record.

As for the Tauros, they'll enter the weekend series back above the .500 mark with a 4-3 record following the Saturday night win over the Norsemen.

Co-leading the Tauros in points are Jack O'Hanisain and Jesse Juhola.

O'Hanisain's third campaign with the Tauros has started off hot as he has totaled nine points through the seven games. One of those points comes off of a goal scored while the other eight are from assists alone.

Juhola continues a hot streak of goal-scoring for the Tauros netting six goals through seven games along with 3 assists as he maintains a 1.29 points-per-game average.

The forward group alone for the Tauros has found the back of the net for a combined 18 goals on the season while producing 30 assists. The defensive group for the Tauros has also been active with 2 goals and 11 assists.

Puck drop for Friday night is 7:10 and 6:30 on Saturday night at Mason City Arena. The games can be viewed live on NATV. Free audio coverage of the games can be found on Tauros' Facebook and YouTube pages.

Following this weekend the Tauros will return home to Maysa Arena on October 24th and 26th to take on the Bismarck Bobcats. Tickets for those games can be purchased on the Tauros online ticketing site.

Edward Nieman, www.minotauroshockey.com

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.