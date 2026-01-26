NLL Georgia Swarm

Week 9: Swarm vs Rock

Published on January 25, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Georgia Swarm YouTube Video


Lyle Thompson scores the OT winner as the Georgia Swarm stage a big comeback over the Toronto Rock.

For extended highlights go to https://plus.nll.com

Check out the Georgia Swarm Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



National Lacrosse League Stories from January 25, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central