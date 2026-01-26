Week 9: Swarm vs Rock
Published on January 25, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Georgia Swarm YouTube Video
Lyle Thompson scores the OT winner as the Georgia Swarm stage a big comeback over the Toronto Rock.
For extended highlights go to https://plus.nll.com
Check out the Georgia Swarm Statistics
