Week 8: Seals vs Warriors
Published on January 17, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
San Diego Seals YouTube Video
For extended highlights go to https://plus.nll.com
Check out the San Diego Seals Statistics
National Lacrosse League Stories from January 17, 2026
- What to Watch for vs. Rochester Knighthawks - Toronto Rock
- Adam Charalambides Scores a Hat Trick in 11-9 Loss to San Diego Seals - Vancouver Warriors
- Teat Scores Five; Black Bears Prevail over Bandits - Ottawa Black Bears
- FireWolves Look to Keep Momentum Going on the Road in Saskatchewan - Oshawa FireWolves
- Warriors Fall, 11-9, to Seals in Wild Finish - Vancouver Warriors
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Seals Stories
- Seals Win a Thriller in Vancouver
- Seals Head to Vancouver in Search of Win No. 2
- Alaska Airlines Named the Official Airline Partner of the San Diego Seals and Presenting Partner for January's Heroes Night
- Seals Look to Snap Skid When They Host Toronto this Friday on "Retro Night" at Pechanga Arena
- Seals Leave It All on the Field But Fall to Calgary on Saturday Night at Pechanga Arena