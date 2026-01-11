NLL Halifax Thunderbirds

Week 7: Thunderbirds vs Black Bears

Published on January 10, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video


Halifax gets the 13-11 win in Ottawa !

For extended highlights go to https://plus.nll.com

Check out the Halifax Thunderbirds Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



National Lacrosse League Stories from January 10, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central