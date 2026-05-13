Week 7 NOBULL Defensive Player of the Week
Published on May 13, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
St. Louis Battlehawks YouTube Video
What didn't NOBULL Defensive Player of the Week Jordan Mosely do vs Columbus?!?!
7 tackles, 4 solo. 0.5 Sack 1 INT 1 PBU
#ufl #highlights #football
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United Football League Stories from May 13, 2026
- Orlando Storm Wide Receiver Elijhah Badger Named UFL Offensive Player of the Week Presented by Progressive - Orlando Storm
- United Football League Announces Week Seven Players of the Week - UFL
- Rogers, Mosley and Mickens Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Rogers, Mosley and Mickens Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Rogers, Mosley and Mickens Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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