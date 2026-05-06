Week 7 NOBULL Defensive Player of the Week
Published on May 6, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
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Travis Feeney was an absolute menace on the field, earning him the NOBULL Defensive Player of the Week!
#ufl #football
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United Football League Stories from May 6, 2026
- Ta'amu, Fatukasi and Thompson-Robinson Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Ta'amu, Fatukasi and Thompson-Robinson Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Ta'amu, Fatukasi and Thompson-Robinson Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
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