Week 7 NOBULL Defensive Player of the Week

Published on May 6, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks YouTube Video







Travis Feeney was an absolute menace on the field, earning him the NOBULL Defensive Player of the Week!

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