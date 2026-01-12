Week 7: Firewolves vs Thunderbirds
Published on January 11, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Tye Kurtz, Alex Simmons and Ethan Walker lead the Oshawa FireWolves to a 16-9 win over the Halifax Thunderbirds.
