Week 6 NOBULL Defensive Player of the Week
Published on April 29, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
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Sideline to sideline menace.
Tony Fields II earns NOBULL Defensive Player of the Week!
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United Football League Stories from April 29, 2026
- Ta'amu, Louisville Defense and Asante Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Ta'amu, Louisville Defense and Asante Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Ta'amu, Louisville Defense and Asante Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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