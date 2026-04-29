Week 6 NOBULL Defensive Player of the Week

Published on April 29, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Columbus Aviators YouTube Video







Sideline to sideline menace.

Tony Fields II earns NOBULL Defensive Player of the Week!







United Football League Stories from April 29, 2026

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