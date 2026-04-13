Week 6 Goal of the Week Nominees: USL League One

Published on April 13, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video







A pair of strikes for league newcomers - including the game-winner in Fort Wayne FC's first League One victory - were among the finishes that grabbed the spotlight in Week 6. Make sure to cast your vote for your favorite nominee for the USL League One Fans' Choice Goal of the Week, presented by SELECT, below. Voting runs through Wednesday, April 15, at midnight ET.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 13, 2026

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