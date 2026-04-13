Week 6 Goal of the Week Nominees: USL League One
Published on April 13, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video
A pair of strikes for league newcomers - including the game-winner in Fort Wayne FC's first League One victory - were among the finishes that grabbed the spotlight in Week 6. Make sure to cast your vote for your favorite nominee for the USL League One Fans' Choice Goal of the Week, presented by SELECT, below. Voting runs through Wednesday, April 15, at midnight ET.
Check out the United Soccer League One Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from April 13, 2026
- One Knoxville SC Teams up with RT Lodge - One Knoxville SC
- Portland Hearts of Pine Statement on Masashi Wada Injury - Portland Hearts of Pine
- Corpus Christi FC Announces Rose Hill Memorial Park as an Official Sponsor - Corpus Christi FC
- Athletic Club Boise Plays to 2-2 Draw at AV Alta FC After Taking Lead Twice - Athletic Club Boise
- Independence, Charlotte FC Meet in Historic First Charlotte Derby - Charlotte Independence
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.