Week 5 Offensive Player of the Week Presented by Progessive
Published on April 22, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
DC Defenders YouTube Video
200+ passing yards, 2 touchdowns, and 61 rushing yards earn Jordan Ta'amu Offensive Player of the Week presented by Progressive honors this week.
Check out the DC Defenders Statistics
United Football League Stories from April 22, 2026
- Ta'amu, Gill and McKitty Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Ta'amu, Gill and McKitty Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Ta'amu, Gill and McKitty Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent DC Defenders Stories
- Ta'amu, Gill and McKitty Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week
- DC Defenders and Louisville Kings Complete Player Trade
- DC Survives Late Surge, Secures Third Straight Victory
- DC Rides Historic Performance in Return to Audi Field, Wins Second Straight Game
- Reed, Vaughns, Kidd and Hoyland Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week