Week 5 Offensive Player of the Week Presented by Progessive

Published on April 22, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

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200+ passing yards, 2 touchdowns, and 61 rushing yards earn Jordan Ta'amu Offensive Player of the Week presented by Progressive honors this week.







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