Week 5 Goal of the Week Nominees: USL Championship
Published on April 6, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
The past week of action in the USL Championship delivered some outstanding game-changing goals as the new month opened with a bang! Make sure to cast your vote for your favorite nominee for the USL Championship Fans' Choice Goal of the Week, presented by SELECT, below. Voting runs through Wednesday, April 8, at midnight ET.
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 6, 2026
- Loudoun United FC Sign Defender Ethan Pendleton and Midfielder Aaron Hurge to USL Two Team - Loudoun United FC
- Fan Vote Now Open: Blake Willey's Breakthrough Goal Nominated for Goal of the Week - Sacramento Republic FC
- Zimbabwean International Tatenda Mkuruva Re-Signs with Detroit City FC for 2026 Campaign - Detroit City FC
- Penalty Decides Tight Contest as Orange County SC Suffers First Loss of Season - Orange County SC
- Lexington Sporting Club Introduces Global Threads Collection - Lexington SC
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