Week 3 Goal of the Week Nominees: USL League One

Published on March 23, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video







A four-game slate still provided plenty of entertainment in Week 3 of the USL League One campaign including some excellent individual moments and team finishes. Make sure to cast your vote for your favorite nominee for the USL League One Fans' Choice Goal of the Week, presented by SELECT, below. Voting runs through Wednesday, March 25, at midnight ET.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 23, 2026

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