Week 3 Goal of the Week Nominees: USL League One
Published on March 23, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video
A four-game slate still provided plenty of entertainment in Week 3 of the USL League One campaign including some excellent individual moments and team finishes. Make sure to cast your vote for your favorite nominee for the USL League One Fans' Choice Goal of the Week, presented by SELECT, below. Voting runs through Wednesday, March 25, at midnight ET.
Check out the United Soccer League One Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from March 23, 2026
- Hearts of Pine Fall Narrowly to Vermont Green FC in U.S. Open Cup Opener - Portland Hearts of Pine
- Athletic Club Boise, KTVB Announce Local Broadcast Partnership for Inaugural Season - Athletic Club Boise
- Forward Madison Add Fourth of July Fireworks Friendly Match against Peoria City - Forward Madison FC
- James Parks Reconnects with Éamon Zayed to Sign for Corpus Christi FC - Corpus Christi FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.