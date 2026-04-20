Week 21: Seals vs Desert Dogs

Published on April 20, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Las Vegas Desert Dogs YouTube Video







The Las Vegas Desert Dogs and San Diego Seals fight to the very end in the last game of the season.

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