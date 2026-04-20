Week 21: Bandits vs Firewolves
Published on April 20, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Oshawa FireWolves YouTube Video
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National Lacrosse League Stories from April 20, 2026
- Swarm Sweep Weekend Doubleheader over Knighthawks to End Regular Season on High Note - Georgia Swarm
- Warriors Secure Top Seed, Cap Historic Regular Season with Win over Wings - Vancouver Warriors
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