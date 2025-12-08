Week 2: Saskatchewan Rush vs. Calgary Roughnecks - Full Game Highlights

Published on December 8, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush YouTube Video







Watch the Game Highlights from Saskatchewan Rush vs. Calgary Roughnecks, 12/06/2025







National Lacrosse League Stories from December 8, 2025

